Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.73 Million Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises approximately 2.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Truist upped their target price on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

MCD stock opened at $226.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.04. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

