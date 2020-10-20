Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $261.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.76. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $744.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

