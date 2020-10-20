Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 104.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,619,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.8% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $205.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.