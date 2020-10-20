Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

