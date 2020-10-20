Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 495,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 28,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

DIS opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $224.49 billion, a PE ratio of -200.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

