Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 1,545 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $70,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,526.00 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,515.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,439.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

