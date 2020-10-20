Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €86.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.45 ($79.36).

Shares of KGX opened at €77.90 ($91.65) on Friday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.91.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

