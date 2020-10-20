Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Given Hold Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their hold rating on shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.34.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $242.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 9.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

