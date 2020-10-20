BidaskClub Downgrades CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CYRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised CryoPort from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoPort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CryoPort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get CryoPort alerts:

Shares of CYRX opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. CryoPort has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.32.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoPort by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort during the first quarter worth $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CryoPort by 14.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.