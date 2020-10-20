BidaskClub Downgrades Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.11.

CYTK stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $118,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,126 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 576,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after buying an additional 145,796 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after buying an additional 856,538 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 314.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 606,871 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 727,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

