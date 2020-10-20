BidaskClub Downgrades OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OCFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 195.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

