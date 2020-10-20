BidaskClub Lowers Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 16.94%. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

