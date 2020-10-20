BidaskClub Lowers Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

