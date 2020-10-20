BidaskClub Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRTO. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Criteo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Criteo stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.13. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

