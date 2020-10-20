BidaskClub Lowers CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYRX. TheStreet upgraded CryoPort from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CryoPort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,724,983 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,655,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,727 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,315 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 115.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 975,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 175,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 754,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

