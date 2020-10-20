BidaskClub Lowers Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Guardant Health stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $113.74.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $788,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $1,008,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,268.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,526,397 shares of company stock worth $760,971,029 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,681,000 after buying an additional 2,144,771 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after buying an additional 737,024 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after buying an additional 3,205,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,208,000 after buying an additional 1,428,318 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Guardant Health by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after buying an additional 833,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

