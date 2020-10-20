BidaskClub Lowers Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.14.
NXST stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06.
In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,879 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 741,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,040 shares during the period.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
