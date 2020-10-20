BidaskClub Lowers Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,879 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 741,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,040 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.