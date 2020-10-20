BidaskClub Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 535.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

