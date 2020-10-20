BidaskClub Lowers ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of SFBS opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $126,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $251,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $773,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 55,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

