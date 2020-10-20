BidaskClub Lowers Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $659.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

