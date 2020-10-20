BidaskClub Upgrades The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.60.

ANDE stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $745.14 million, a PE ratio of -132.82 and a beta of 0.81.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. On average, analysts forecast that The Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 162,429 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Andersons by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 127,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Andersons by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Andersons by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 73,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Andersons by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

