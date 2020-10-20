Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.50. Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 2,138,037 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.

Get Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) alerts:

Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported GBX (1.18) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.