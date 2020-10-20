BigUp Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One BigUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the dollar. BigUp has a market cap of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004700 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BigUp uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club . BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing

BigUp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

