BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens downgraded BIO-TECHNE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.80.

TECH opened at $264.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.46. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

