Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $10,020,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Biogen by 433.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 65.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $269.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,206. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.20. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 34.64 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.64.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.