BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BVXV opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.21. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $62.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 286.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.