BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Up 17.0% in September

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 693,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.75. 9,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,395. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.64. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 86,019 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 388,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 177,095 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,903,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.