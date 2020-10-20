Bitball Treasure (BTRS) One Day Volume Hits $146,279.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be purchased for approximately $164.12 or 0.01386292 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $73.85 million and approximately $146,279.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00592955 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000179 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003260 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

