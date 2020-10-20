Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $4.53 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.53 billion and $2.00 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $244.31 or 0.02063739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bitso, B2BX and Coinone.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,838.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00625490 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00009999 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,549,775 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

