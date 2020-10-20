Bitcoin Diamond Reaches Market Cap of $94.49 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $94.49 million and $3.70 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004280 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Crex24, Exrates and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003443 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000461 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000574 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035299 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Kucoin, Indodax, YoBit, Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, Coinnest, Huobi, CoinBene, BigONE, Bithumb and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

