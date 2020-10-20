Bitcoinus Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,478.31 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,881.43 or 1.00048878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00044317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001280 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000571 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00128886 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00025438 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

