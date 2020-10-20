BitTorrent Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $325.36 million and $83.07 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00242649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00086912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00033830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.01327799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00149667 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,987,283,724 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

