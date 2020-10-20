Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

Blencowe Resources plc (LON:BRES)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.00. Blencowe Resources shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 768,178 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources plc intends to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017. Blencowe Resources plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Rugby, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.