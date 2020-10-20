Block-Logic Hits Market Capitalization of $355,722.44 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $355,722.44 and approximately $289.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050062 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.