Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

BLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.38.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $17.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

