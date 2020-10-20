BOK Financial (BOKF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.63. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $88.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOKF. ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

