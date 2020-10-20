Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 38.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 11.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,496. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

