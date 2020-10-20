Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Buys 591 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $138.58. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.93. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $141.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

