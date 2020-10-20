Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 1.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,535.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 543,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 554,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after buying an additional 112,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.71. 9,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,277. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26.

