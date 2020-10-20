Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $31.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.