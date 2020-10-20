Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,262 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of GWX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,331. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.