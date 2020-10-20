Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Sells 788 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,283. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $50.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

