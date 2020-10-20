Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

BIF stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

