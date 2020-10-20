Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.
BIF stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $11.99.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile
