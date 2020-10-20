Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

