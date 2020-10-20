Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Has $9.61 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,526.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,515.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,439.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

