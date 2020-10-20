Brave Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 38.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,786,000 after acquiring an additional 665,951 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V opened at $196.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.04 and a 200-day moving average of $192.19. The company has a market capitalization of $382.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

