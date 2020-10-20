Brave Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,370,000 after buying an additional 592,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.37, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

