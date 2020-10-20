Brave Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,721,000 after buying an additional 659,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE XOM opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

