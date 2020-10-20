Brave Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE T opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

