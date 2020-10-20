Brave Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $232.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

